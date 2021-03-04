Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 12,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,632. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.