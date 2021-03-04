Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IUSS opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

