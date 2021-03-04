Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 286.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,664,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 169,631 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,722. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

