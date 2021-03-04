Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.