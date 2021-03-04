Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

