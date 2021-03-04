Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

