Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,052. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

