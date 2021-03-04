Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Up to $212.30

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.30 ($2.77), but opened at GBX 220 ($2.87). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 214.70 ($2.81), with a volume of 668,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.65.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

