Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (AOCIF, ARESF, ATUSF, CRLFF, DSG, EVTZF, FECCF, FULC, G1A, GBOKD)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $11.85. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $0.90 to $1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $2.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.75 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $9.00 to $11.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

