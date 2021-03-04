Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (AOCIF, ARESF, ATUSF, CRLFF, DSG, EVTZF, FECCF, FULC, G1A, GBOKD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $11.85. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $0.90 to $1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $2.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.75 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $9.00 to $11.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.