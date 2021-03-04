Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW):

3/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $565.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $385.00 to $425.00.

2/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $315.00 to $440.00.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00.

2/11/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $419.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

1/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00.

1/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $343.76 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $301.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,195 shares of company stock worth $45,945,635 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

