Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (BAS, CS, FLTR, IFXA, MTBC, NHYDY, NOAH, NOVT, NVCR, NVEE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 4th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Basf Se alerts:

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

was given a £150.38 ($196.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.30 ($49.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MTBC Inc. is a healthcare information technology company which provides an integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions with related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. MTBC Inc., formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing Corp., is based in Somerset NJ. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.