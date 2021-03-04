Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

3/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON RB traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,100 ($79.70). 1,213,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,189.17. The stock has a market cap of £43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

