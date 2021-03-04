Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

2/26/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$1.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

2/17/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.70.

1/11/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85.

1/7/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,562,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$752.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

