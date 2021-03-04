Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):
- 2/26/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$1.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50.
- 2/17/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.70.
- 1/11/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85.
- 1/7/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,562,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$752.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.39.
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.
