Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,516 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

