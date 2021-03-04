Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,488 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 200 put options.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $36.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $14,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

