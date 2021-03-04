Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 562 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.16. 30,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,229. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

