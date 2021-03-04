Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,969. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $172.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.