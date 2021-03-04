Investors Purchase High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 67,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 11,625 call options.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,485,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,895,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.0261 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

