Investors Purchase High Volume of SFL Call Options (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 799 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley lowered their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Get SFL alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,200. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.