Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 1,354 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Adient stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 19,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

