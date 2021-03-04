Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 889% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

