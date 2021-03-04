Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,980.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $29,980.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,774 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

