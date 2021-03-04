Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $469.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.60 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

