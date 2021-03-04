Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,030 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,979,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,789,000 after purchasing an additional 227,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

