IOTA Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $172.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00074328 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.