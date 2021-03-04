IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $249.70 million and $27.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00739552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043358 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

