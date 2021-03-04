IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0279 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $268.95 million and $51.95 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

