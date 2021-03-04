IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth $277,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 40,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

