iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,438. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

