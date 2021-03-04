iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Colliers Securities

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Sunday. Truist cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.53. 13,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,438. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,792 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

