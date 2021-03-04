IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.10 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $94.55 million and $10.10 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,779,699 coins and its circulating supply is 960,049,483 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

