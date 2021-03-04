iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 194,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 222,588 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

