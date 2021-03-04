iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,151 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,853. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.