iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 32.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Wealthcare Inc owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,454. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.10 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.