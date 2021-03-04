iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.73% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $220,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,000.

FXI stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

