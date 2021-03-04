iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 9,671,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

