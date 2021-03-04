iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.01. The stock had a trading volume of 488,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

