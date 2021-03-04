iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $179,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.84. 520,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

