iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $85.99 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

