iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $84.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

