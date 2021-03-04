iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

