iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,186 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,896,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 592,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.