iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares MBS ETF worth $237,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.28 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

