iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,136.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 425,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 406,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 251,104 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.