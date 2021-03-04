iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after acquiring an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,456,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. 684,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.