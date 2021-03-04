iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

