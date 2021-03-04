iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,224,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 92,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. 1,543,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.