iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lessened by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.89. 64,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

