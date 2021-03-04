iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Lifted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.23. 2,812,724 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.