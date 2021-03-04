iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Intrust Bank NA’s 10th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 958,433 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

